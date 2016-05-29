TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Thousands mark the conquest of Istanbul
It has been 563 years since the Ottoman Turks conquered Istanbul.
Thousands mark the conquest of Istanbul
Fireworks and light show with an enaction of conquest of Istanbul, is seen during the celebrations of the 563rd anniversary of Istanbul's conquest by Turks at Yenikapi Event Area in Istanbul, Turkey on May 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2016

Thousands of people waving Turkish flags and cheering to Ottoman military music thronged the shores of Istanbul on Sunday to mark the 563rd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, then Constantinople, by the Ottomans.

Several activities – including an air show and a reenactment the conquest involving hundreds of actors and aided by a breath taking audio-visual display – kept the crowd enthralled for hours.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım were among the high-profile attendees of the event.

Addressing the crowd, Erdogan said even though the conquest of Istanbul took place 563 years ago, the implications of the event still linger on.

Touching upon the Syrian crisis, he said: "The Syrian regime, as well as DAESH and the PYD terror groups have become a trio supporting each other in Syria; one cannot survive without the others. Unfortunately, the countries we call allies are turning a blind eye to the situation, and even supporting it."

The military band of the Presidential Guard Regiment along with a 563-strong Ottoman military band, also known as a "Mehteran," also performed before the audience.

Actors dressed as Ottoman soldiers clashed with their foes on a three dimensional stage set up especially for the ceremony. The replication of the fall of the great walls before the Ottoman onslaught served as a captivating reminder of the cause of all the celebrations.

Five hundred and sixty-three years ago, an Ottoman army led by Sultan Mehmet II captured the "Queen of Cities," effectively dissolving the last remnants of the Eastern Roman – also known as Byzantine – empire.

The conquest paved the way for the growth of the Ottoman Empire. It also affected the course of human history in ways which can still be seen today.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us