Mohammad Alloush, the chief peace negotiator of Syria's opposition, resigned on Sunday over the failure of UN-brokered peace talks to end a civil war that continues to rage for more than half a decade.

In a statement, Alloush said the peace talks failed to bring about a political settlement to the conflict and to address the hardships of civilians living in rebel-controlled neighbourhoods.

The talks also failed to get thousands of detainees released or to steer the war-torn country towards a political transition without Bashar al Assad, said Alloush who is also the representative of the powerful Jaish al Islam faction in the Saudi-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

The HNC had suspended its participation in the UN-backed peace talks in April and since then no date has been announced for resumption.

The Saudi-backed HNC has time and again voiced its disappointment over lack of progress of the Geneva Talks.

It has also expressed its dismay over the plight of the civilians who are forced to live in besieged areas.

Alloush termed the peace talks as a ‘waste of time', he said none of the opposition's demands were met.

The country-wide ceasefire between the opposition and Syrian regime that was brought about through US and Russian backing, continues to witness repeated violations.

The resignation of Alloush was accepted by HNC's chief coordinator Riad Hijab at a meeting held in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The civil war that began in March 2011 shows no sign of let up with hundreds of thousands of people killed, over a million injured and millions others displaced.

Syrians continue to face DAESH atrocities

The atrocities unleashed by DAESH since June 29, 2014 to May 29, 2016 have claimed the lives of 4225 people, according to figures released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The number above includes 2262 civilians, including 85 children and 126 women who have so far been killed by DAESH terrorists.

DAESH has executed 322 people representing the opposition, besides 464 of its own members over various charges including spying for foreign countries.

Refugee crisis

Syria's civil war triggered one of history's worst refugee crises. Hundreds of refugees, including women and children have so far drowned following attempts to reach Europe on unseaworthy vessels through various sea routes.