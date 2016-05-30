TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Four dead from roadside blast in Turkey
Earlier on Monday two policemen were killed in a separate attack.
Four dead from roadside blast in Turkey
Turkish military units take security measures in Silopi District of Sirnak province on May 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2016

At least four people died in a second roadside bomb attack in southeastern Turkey on Monday. The first attack left two dead and a third injured.

The bomb blast in Silopi in Sirnak Province near the Iraqi border hit a police vehicle. Four civilians were killed and 23 people were injured, including five police officers. Security officials said the bomb had been placed inside a manhole and was detonated as a police vehicle passed overhead. The wounded were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, media accounts stated.

Earlier, in the eastern city of Van, the PKK terrorist organisation remotely detonated a roadside bomb, targeting a passing armoured vehicle. Two police officers were killed and a third was wounded.

According to previous security reports, Silopi, which borders Iraq, is one of the areas where the PKK had a heavy presence before the terror group renewed its attacks against security forces in late July 2015. 

Turkish security forces began a large-scale operation against suspected PKK terrorists after the attack.

Since renewed fighting broke out last year PKK attacks have killed more than 400 security officials in Turkey. In response to the attacks, Turkish security forces have launched large-scale operations against the PKK and associated groups and have killed nearly 4,000 PKK terrorists, according to Ankara.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, the US, and NATO.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us