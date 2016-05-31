At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured when three Russian warplanes carried out a total of 17 air strikes on the opposition-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a local civil defence official said.

Abdurrazak Jubeiro told Anadolu Agency that the air strikes had targeted several parts of the city, including the Al-Wataniand Ibn Sina Hospital and a local mosque, late on Monday.

Casualties included women and children, Jubeiro said, adding that civil defence teams had rushed to the area in the wake of the strikes to collect the dead and tend to the injured.

Two different hospitals were hit in the attack, including the Ibn Sina Hospital, which was severely damaged, according to the official.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Russian air strikes in Idlib, accusing Moscow of violating the guiding principles of a cessation-of-hostilities agreement that went into effect in late February.

"We expect the international community to fulfill its responsibilities without further delay against these unconscionable crimes committed by the Russian Federation," a ministry statement read.

In a related development on Tuesday, three civilians were killed and more than a dozen injured in Russian air strikes carried out in the opposition-held village of Kafr al-Hamra in Syria's northwestern Aleppo Province, local civil defence officials told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to fearing for their safety.

Russia first began military operations in Syria last September following a formal request by the Assad regime for military assistance against armed opposition groups.

In March of this year, Russia carried out a limited withdrawal of its forces from the war-torn country.