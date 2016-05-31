BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tech giants agree to EU hate speech rules
‘Majority' of complaints against hate content online will be reviewed, possibly removed, within 24 hours by Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, YouTube under European Union code of conduct.
Tech giants agree to EU hate speech rules
A view of an iPhone showing Twitter and Facebook apps among others. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2016

Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and YouTube agreed on Tuesday to review requests for removal of hateful content posted on their platforms within 24 hours. The internet giants have signed up to an EU code of conduct against hate speech, said the European Commission.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, the Council Framework Decision on combating racism and xenophobia (2008) has to be made applicable in both the "online and offline environment".

The framework states intentionally "publicly inciting to violence or hatred directed against a group of persons or a member of such a group defined by reference to race, colour, religion, descent or national or ethnic origin" is criminally punishable.

In the press release, European Union Comissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova referred to recent terror attacks to highlight the urgency needed to tackle "illegal online hate speech".

She said, "Social media is unfortunately one of the tools that terrorist groups use to radicalise young people and racist use to spread violence and hatred."

The regulation comes in addition to each firm's own set of rules and community standards which some have tightened over the recent months.

In February, Twitter announced in a blog post that it shut down 125,000 accounts which were believed to be promoting terrorist activities, primarily related to DAESH.

Similarly on May 20, Microsoft outlined its plan for tackling terrorism online in a blog post.

While tech giants agreed to monitor and flag harmful content, they also made sure they left room for the right to freedom of expression.

"We remain committed to letting the Tweets flow. However, there is a clear distinction between freedom of expression and conduct that incites violence and hate," said Twitter's Head of Public Policy for Europe Karen White.

A similar statement also came from Facebook. "We work hard to balance giving people the power to express themselves whilst ensuring we provide a respectful environment," said Monika Bickert, Head of Global Policy Management at Facebook.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us