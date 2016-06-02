POLITICS
3 MIN READ
5 new sports to feature at Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted for five new sports to be featured at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
5 new sports to feature at Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
The Olympic and Paralympic logos are illuminated in before Tokyo unveils its 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Game emblems at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Japan on July 24, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2016

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said five new sports will feature at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The inclusion of the new sports is aimed at attracting a younger audience to watch the Games.

The IOC Executive Board unanimously voted in favour of the proposal.

According to new rules, host cities will have the right to handpick sports they want in addition to the existing 28 core sports.

IOC vice president John Coates said, "This is a very good proposal. It has a good balance between sports popular in Japan and those better engaging youth like surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing."

These are the five new sports:

1. Baseball

Baseball was last featured at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008, before being taken off the programme.

In 2020, there will be a competition between six teams in the sport.

2. Skateboarding

There will be two street and two park skateboarding events at the Games.

The competitors will include 20 males and 20 females.

3. Surfing

A surfing competition will take place in the sea, instead of on artificial waves.

The competitors will include 20 male and 20 female athletes.

4. Sports climbing

Sports climbing will feature male and female competitions in bouldering and speed climbing.

5. Karate

Karate will have two events for kata and three weight classes for kumite, for both male and female athletes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us