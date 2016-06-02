WORLD
Erdogan opens Turkey's largest embassy in Africa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaches Somalia on the last leg of his Africa tour.
President Erdogan arrives in Somalia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday inaugurated the largest Turkish embassy in the world in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Earlier, upon arrival, Erdogan's delegation received a warm reception from Somalian officials at Mogadishu International Airport.

His visit comes two days after a suicide car bomb blast, claimed by the al Qaeda affiliated militant group al Shabaab, killed 15 people including two lawmakers at Ambassador Hotel in Mogadishu. At least 20 others were injured in the attack.

This is Erdogan's third visit to Somalia, making him the only non-African president to visit Somalia in decades.

During his visit, the final leg of his East Africa trip, Erdogan held talks with Somali leaders as the country gears up for a presidential election in 2016. He might also oversee the process of Turkish-sponsored projects, including health facilities and schools. ​

Turkey will also be the first country to establish diplomatic ties with Somalia with the opening of the embassy.

Turkey has boosted relations with Somalia over the past five years and has given $400 million in aid according to government figures.

The country is also training Somali armed forces in their fight against al Shabaab which often carries out terror attacks in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
