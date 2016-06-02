The famed Aurora Green diamond sold for a whopping $16.8 million at an auction hosted at Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale on Tuesday.

The sale set two world records:

- The first time a green diamond of its size was sold at an auction.

- It holds the world record price per carat for a green diamond.

At 5.03 carats, the rectangular-cut vivid green diamond had been valued between $16 million to $20 million.

The buyer was one of the world's largest jewellery retailers, Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Jewellery.

Items at the sale included coloured diamonds, coloured gems and jadeite stones.

Sales from the auction's top lots totalled over $85 million.