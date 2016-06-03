WORLD
1 MIN READ
US presidential race enters tense phase
Scuffles broke out between Trump supporters and hundreds of protesters at a rally in California. Hilary Clinton declares Trump unfit for the White House.
Victor Cristobal (C), of San Jose, chants during a demonstration outside a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Jose, California, / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are facing backlash against his controversial statements.

There was a confrontation between his supporters and opponents at a rally in San Jose, California.

These clashes coincide with escalating attacks on Trump by Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton

The tense environment has become routine for Trump's campaign. He was forced to abandon a rally in Chicago in March after clashes between his supporters and protesters.

"We are going to build that wall, don't even think about it," Trump said in reaction to hundreds of those who staged a protest against him, while waving Mexican flags, on Thursday, in California. In response to his resolve, his supporters chanted "build that wall."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
