Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are facing backlash against his controversial statements.

There was a confrontation between his supporters and opponents at a rally in San Jose, California.

These clashes coincide with escalating attacks on Trump by Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton

The tense environment has become routine for Trump's campaign. He was forced to abandon a rally in Chicago in March after clashes between his supporters and protesters.

"We are going to build that wall, don't even think about it," Trump said in reaction to hundreds of those who staged a protest against him, while waving Mexican flags, on Thursday, in California. In response to his resolve, his supporters chanted "build that wall."