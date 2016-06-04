WORLD
3 MIN READ
Paris shuts the Louvre in race to protect priceless artwork
Curators at the Louvre scramble to evacuate valuable artworks and ancient artifacts amid the threat of rising flood levels.
Paris shuts the Louvre in race to protect priceless artwork
A traffic sign stands in a flooded road in Paris, in front of the Conciergerie building, a former prison, now used partly for law courts, Friday June 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2016

Amidst the threat of rising flood waters, the world famous Louvre museum has closed its doors in order to evacuate priceless artworks and artifacts.

On Thursday night, curators and dozens of volunteers at the Louvre, the world's largest art museum, began scrambling to relocate 150,000 pieces of art, predominantly Islamic, Italian and Greek artifacts from its underground storerooms.

The Mona Lisa, the iconic masterpiece of the museum's collection is housed in the upper floor and is not under threat.

French President Francoise Hollande made a late night visit to the museum while the emergency rescue operation was underway.

"For the museums, even if fortunately there isn't any flooding of storerooms as of today, there is an automatic process above 5.50 metres to move works in the deepest storerooms higher," Bruno Julliard, Paris' deputy mayor told France Inter radio.

The museum made an announcement on its website "Due to the level of the river Seine, the Musée du Louvre will be exceptionally closed to the public on June 3, 2016 to ensure the protection of the works located in flood zones. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Aside from museum renovations, the last time there was an emergency evacuation response at this level was during the years leading up to the 1940 Nazi invasion of France, when museum curators responded to the threat by sending masterpieces to several locations across France.

By Friday, the river Seine is expected to peak at 21 feet. These are the worst floods the nation has experienced in decades. Officials expect the water levels to gradually recede next week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us