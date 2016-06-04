POLITICS
Muguruza beats Williams to glory at Roland Garros
The 22-year-old Spaniard produced a pristine performance by beating Serena Williams 7-5 6-4.
Winner of the French Open women's singles final Garbine Muguruza of Spain. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2016

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza on Saturday defeated Serena Williams to win the French Open women's singles final in Paris.

Muguruza beat Williams 7-5, 6-4.

The American tennis star, who had won the Grand Slam three times before, lost the final for the first time in her career.

The 22-year-old Spaniard dethroned Williams in an 1h:43min and became the first Spanish woman to win the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1998.

Muguruza said, "The match point was really weird. Serena was in front of the ball so I didn't know if it was in or out. I looked at the umpire and he doesn't want to say anything. I was like, 'did I win Roland Garros?'

"When he said, 'game, set, and match'...it was like ...no way. I won. It was amazing."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
