People, old and young, sent out messages of respect and tribute to one of the world's greatest boxing legends on various social media platforms on Friday after Muhammed Ali, 74, departed for his final resting place due to a respiratory illness.

The boxing legend not only made headlines with his victories in the ring but also drew attention through his bold actions and statements outside the ring as well.

Ali's daughter, Laila Ali, who's also an undefeated boxer like her father, reacted to his passing by sharing a photo of her daughter Sydney and Ali on Facebook, and wrote: "I love this photo of my father and my daughter Sydney when she was a baby! Thanks for all the love and well wishes. I feel your love and appreciate it!!"

Former US President, Bill Clinton, in his message, said: "I was honoured to award him the Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House, to watch him light the Olympic flame, and to forge a friendship with a man who, through triumph and trials, became even greater than his legend. Our hearts go out to Lonnie [Muhammad Ali's wife], his children, and his entire family."

Australian athlete Cathy Freeman says "Muhammad Ali represents and symbolises greatness for all the world over."

Bob Arum, who had promoted some of Muhammad Ali's fights tweeted: "A true great has left us. Muhammed Ali transformed this country and impacted the world with his spirit."

US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, described Ali as "A truly great champion."

Mexican-American, ex-professional boxer, Oscar De La Hoya, nicknamed "The Golden Boy," paid homage to the boxing icon in a Twitter message along with a photo, which shows a comical side of the boxing legend.

Mike Tyson, another former US professional boxer, reacted like this:

Former Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag shared Muhammad Ali's quote:

American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg also paid tribute via Twitter.

US actress, model and singer, Hailee Steinfeld, tweeted:

Ben Norton, a political journalist, shared Muhammad Ali's quote that shares his thoughts on why he refused to serve in the Vietnam War and the drafting of soldiers.

American pop singer, Justin Bieber, shared his reaction to Muhammad Ali's death via Instagram.

More reactions: