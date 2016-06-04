WORLD
Nine soldiers among 16 dead in Texas floods
At least 16 people were killed, including nine US soldiers, following heavy rains over the past week in Texas.
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Officers patrol flood waters in Fort Bend County after heavy rainfall caused the Brazos River to surge to its highest level causing flooding outside Houston, Texas, in this picture taken June 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2016

Floods in Texas have claimed at least 16 lives, including those of nine soldiers whose vehicle overturned in flood waters on Thursday, following heavy rains over the past week, officials said.

The bodies of five soldiers had been found on Thursday but four had gone missing and were recovered on Friday following a search.

Three soldiers who survived the accident were treated at a hospital and released on Friday, said Major General John Uberti at a press conference.

The soldiers' vehicle flipped when it was passing through a low-water crossing at Fort Hood Army post in Central Texas.

Uberti said the military will release names of the deceased soldiers after their families have been notified.

"This tragedy extends well beyond Fort Hood and the outpouring of support from around the country is sincerely appreciated," he said.

About 1,700 inmates were being evacuated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, about 50 kilometres south of Houston.

Earlier this week, it rescued about 2,600 inmates from two other facilities after their flooding while many of them were shifted to other units.

More rains have been forecast for eastern parts of Texas and Houston over the weekend, increasing the likelihood of further flooding.

Large parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana have been put on a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service.

"I saw some neighborhoods that were literally islands, completely surrounded by water," Governor Greg Abbott told reporters, adding process of emergency aid had already been started.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, over 160 flights had been canceled in Dallas and Houston due to weather conditions, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

SOURCE:TRT World
