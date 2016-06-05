CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Rock am Ring festival cancelled after lightning strikes
More than 70 people have been injured at Germany's Rock am Ring music festival following lightning strikes.
Rock am Ring festival cancelled after lightning strikes
Visitors at the Rock am Ring music festival are seen wading through the mud after a heavy downpour in the west German city of Mendig on June 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2016

Rock am Ring music festival in Germany has been cancelled on its third day after lightning strikes injured more than 70 fans on Saturday.

The festival was stopped for five hours on Saturday after the first storm struck.

Organisers warned more than 90,000 people to seek shelter in tents and cars as a second storm was approaching.

"Yesterday evening we had up to 82 injured people due to the lightning, and we have to do everything possible in order to avoid more injured, I can't tell you the exact number, but there are also some seriously injured," Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister, Roger Lewentz, told journalists.

According to the festival's organisers, 42 people were hospitalised, and eight are seriously injured.

German authorities called off the festival's licence on Sunday; the organisers of the festival seemed to be against the decision.

"We hope that with a good weather development - and this shouldn't be ruled out - we could possibly start the concerts again around 8 pm (local time). Unfortunately, this has to be said, the forecast for tomorrow isn't very good so that we are going decide then, as soon as we have a more concrete weather forecast," festival organiser Marek Lieberberg said on Saturday.

The festival was being held about 100km (62 miles) west of Frankfurt - at the airport in the town of Mendig and had been sold out for months.

Some 92,500 people had to clear the festival grounds.

Rock am Ring's website had warned fans about the possible weather condition but did not cancel the event after Saturday's injuries.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Black Sabbath were two of the big names performing at the festival.

Similar incidents took place last year as thirty-three people were injured by lightning strikes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us