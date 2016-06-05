Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Britain's Andy Murray 3-6 6-2 6-4 to win his first French Open title on Sunday and become the third man to win all four Grand Slam titles back to back.

The world number one turned the game in his favour after a nervous start and managed to clinch his 12th Grand Slam crown after three previous failures in a Roland Garros final.

With this victory, Djokovic joined the tennis greats by becoming the third player after Don Budge and Rod Laver to win all four major tournaments back to back.

He achieved his career slam with back to back victories at Wimbledon, U.S. Open, Australian Open and now, the French Open.

He also became the eighth man to triumph at all four Grand Slams.

Djocovic paid tribute to retired Brazilian tennis supremo Gustavo Kuerten also known as Guga, who won the French Open in 1997, 2000, 2001 and was the Tennis Masters Cup champion in 2000.

Djokovic said, "It's a very special moment, the biggest of my career. I felt today something that I never felt before at Roland Garros, I felt the love of the crowd, I drew the heart on the court, like Guga which he gave me permission to do. My heart will always be with you on this court."

British second seed Murray, who was playing his 10th final at a major, congratulated Djokovic and said it was his day.

"Novak, this is his day. What he has achieved in the last 12 months is phenomenal. Winning all four in one year is amazing. This is something that is so rare in tennis. It has not happened in a long time.

"Everyone who was here was lucky to see it. It sucks to lose the match, but I am proud to be part of today."