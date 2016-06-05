WORLD
2 MIN READ
California wildfires force thousands to evacuate
Firefighters battle brush fires in Southern California as heatwave worsens the conditions.
California wildfires force thousands to evacuate
A helicopter makes a water drop at the &quot;Old Fire,&quot; in Calabasas, California, US, June 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2016

Brush fires broke out in Calabasas and West Hills, California on Saturday night forcing people to leave their homes as firefighters battle the raging blazes.

Water-dropping helicopters tried to control the fires which already burnt about 500 acres around Calabasas.

At least 3,000 homes have been evacuated, and more than 500 firefighters are currently battling the blazes, officials said.

"This is a fast-moving, dangerous fire," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Dennis Cross told local media. "It's hard for people to see where this fire is because of the dense canopy and the canyons."

Evacuated residents were advised to find shelter at the nearby Agoura High School.

According to Deputy Jeffrey A. Gordon from Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the fire was sparked after a pickup truck hit an electric pole on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

"Witnesses reported that the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed before smashing into a power pole, causing the pole to fall and a transformer to explode, thus igniting the Calabasas fire."

The blaze, dubbed the Old Fire, was 15 percent contained by late Saturday local time, Los Angeles Fire Captain Roland Sprewell confirmed.

Calabasas is home to about 24,000 residents and is located in the western hills of the San Fernando Valley.

Calabasas and the Santa Monica Mountains have witnessed such incidents in the past as well. In 2013 a severe blaze scorched around 28,000 acres in two days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us