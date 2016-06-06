At least three people lost their lives and 40 others were injured after a passenger train crashed into the back of a freight train in the Belgian municipality of Saint Georges Sur Meuse late on Sunday.

"A train... carrying around 40 passengers crashed into the back of a freight train on the same track," Belgian railways SNCB said in a statement. "The collision derailed two of the six carriages."

The statement added that the crash took place around one hour before midnight on Sunday.

District mayor, Francis Dejon told Belga news agency that according to a preliminary estimate three people died and 40 were injured in the crash.

According to the latest reports, local emergency services and assistance from the nearest city, Liege, has reached the site of the crash.