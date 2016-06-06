At least 14 people, including six school children, lost their lives and 26 others were injured after a bus crashed into a car and veered into an irrigation canal in the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Osmaniye-Kozan highway in the vicinity of Cevdetiye village.

The bus – which was carrying pupils, parents and teachers – was on its way back from a school trip to a national park and museum outside Osmaniye City when it crashed into a car, lost control and rolled into the irrigation canal.

Local residents jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue its passengers.

Three female students, the same number of male students and eight adults died in the incident.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where, according to Health Minister Recep Akdag, one of the 26 injured was in critical condition.