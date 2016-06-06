POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts hacked
OurMine hacker hacks Twitter and Pinterest of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2016

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts Twitter and Pinterest were hacked on Monday.

A hacker group called OurMine managed to hack into Zuckerberg's accounts. The group says they found his details in a database of 117 million passwords hacked from social network LinkedIn in 2012.

According to the group, Zuckerberg's mistake was that he re-used his passwords.

After gaining access to the accounts, the hackers tried to contact the CEO by tweeting "you were in Linkedin Database … DM for proof" and changing his Pinterest username to "Hacked By OurMine Team".

"Hey @finkd we got access to your Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest, we are just testing your security, please dm us."

The hackers claimed that they also hacked Zuckerberg's Instagram but Facebook denied this.

Following the incident, Twitter deleted OurMine's account, who immediately created a new one.

The CEO hasn't been active on Twitter since 2012 which could explain why he didn't change his password.

However, using the same password on different social media networks is not recommended because it increases the possibility of being hacked.

Twitter uses two-factor authentication technology meaning that the person trying to log in also needs access to a registered phone number. Twitter added that feature around 2013, a year after Zuckerberg was last active on the platform.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
