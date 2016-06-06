WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru's Kuczynski leads in tight presidential election
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski leads in the Peruvian presidential elections against his rival Keiko Fujimori by less than 1 percent.
Peru's Kuczynski leads in tight presidential election
Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski gestures to followers in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2016

Partial results from the Peruvian presidential elections show the World Bank economist Pedro Pablo is ahead of Keiko Fujimori with a narrow lead.

Latest results show Kuczynski had 50.32 percent support while Fujimori trailed on with 49.68 percent. The final results are expected later on Monday.

Keiko Fujimori is the daughter of the former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori, who was imprisoned for corruption and human rights abuses.

Fujimori had run a successful campaign but started to lose support in its last days due to fresh scandals involving her close advisers, and her father's legacy.

Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former prime minister, investor and World Bank economist, portrayed himself as an honest and experienced leader.

He says he will end corruption, and revive economic growth that has slowed on weaker prices for Peru's mineral exports.

He also says his government will provide piped water to every Peruvian town.

Despite endorsing Fujimori during her first presidential bid in 2011, Kuczynski swept up the support of her critics from across the political spectrum and stepped up attacks against her in the final days of campaigning.

"We want a democratic country, a country committed to dialogue!" a jubilant Kuczynski said as he waved to supporters from a balcony at his campaign headquarters on Sunday evening before the partial count was announced.

While both candidates are fiscal conservatives who would maintain a free-market model in the resource-rich Andean economy, their styles and approaches differ widely.

The campaign pitted the Fujimori family's brand of right-wing populism against Kuczynski's elite background and stiff technocratic style.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us