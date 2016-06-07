POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Abkhazia wins 'alternative World Cup'
Breakaway Georgian region Abkhazia wins football world cup for unrecognised countries and diasporas after defeating Panjab 6-5 on penalties.
Abkhazia wins 'alternative World Cup'
Abkhazia wins 'alternative World Cup' / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia has won an unofficial international football tournament for unrecognised territories and diasporas.

Abkhazia was crowned champion of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) World Cup tournament after defeating Panjab 6-5 on penalties on Sunday.

The final of the tournament, which is seen as an alternative World Cup for teams unable to play in the official tournament, was being played in Sukhumi, the capital of Abkhazia.

Abkhazia broke off from Georgia with the help of Russian military action in August 2008 and gained recognition from Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru.

However, the rest of the international community deems the region formerly known as the Soviet Florida to be Russian-occupied territory belonging to Georgia.

Runners-up Panjab represented the Punjabi diaspora based in northern India and eastern Pakistan.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognised by Turkey, clinched third-place after defeating northern Italy-based Padania 2-0.

In total, 12 teams out of 35 members took part in the tournament. Among the footballing body's most significant members are Quebec, Iraqi Kurdistan, Greenland, Somaliland, Darfur, Tibet and even a team for Europe's Romani people.

CONIFA was established in 2013 and held its first tournament in Sweden in 2014, where the French County Nice lifted the trophy after beating the Isle of Man in the final.

The non-profit organisation hopes to hold its version of the World Cup every two years.

The president of CONIFA, Per-Anders Blind, is an ethnic Sami from the Swedish-Norwegian border.

Samis are indigenous Uralic people mainly living in the Lapland region that covers parts of northern Norway, northern Sweden, northern Finland and north-western Russia. Although they are traditionally known for reindeer-herding, the Sami people also took part in the tournament.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Blind explained his reason for starting CONIFA saying: "My father is a reindeer herder in the Swedish and Norwegian mountains. I was born and raised as part of a group of forgotten people, the Sami, and endured discrimination because of that."

"Perhaps because of this, I have sacrificed my own money and relationships to ensure that anyone can take part in an international tournament," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us