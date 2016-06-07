TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Erdogan ratifies bill to lift lawmakers' immunity
Under the new bill, judicial proceedings can be carried out against members of parliament who are currently under investigation.
Turkey's Erdogan ratifies bill to lift lawmakers' immunity
Turkish lawmakers pictured at the Parliament in Ankara. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday ratified amendments to the constitution which pave the way for criminal proceedings against 138 legislators.

President Erdogan signed the bill after the 550-member Grand National Assembly passed two temporary amendments to the constitution to lift the immunity of deputies facing criminal charges.

Out of the 138 lawmakers, 27 of them belong to the governing AK Party, 51 to the main opposition Republican People Party (CHP), 50 to the HDP, and nine to the MHP. An independent former CHP deputy from Ankara, Aylin Nazliaka, is also among those facing charges.

The amendments will be published in the official Gazette and come into effect immediately.

SOURCE:TRT World
