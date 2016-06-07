TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Police detain four suspects after Istanbul blast
Twelve people died and 36 others were injured in the blast targeting a police bus near the metro and bus stations in Istanbul's Vezneciler District early on Tuesday morning.
Police detain four suspects after Istanbul blast
Ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in Fatih, Istanbul's Vezneciler District, Turkey on June 07, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

Police have detained four suspects in connection with a deadly blast in Istanbul yesterday in which 11 people died and 36 others were injured.

The blast targeted a police bus near the metro and bus stations in Istanbul's Vezneciler District early on Tuesday morning.

The governor of Istanbul, Vasip Sahin, confirmed the deaths and injuries from the attack, which was carried out with an explosives-laden car timed to detonate when a police bus was passing by.

He said seven policemen and four civilians were killed in the blast.

Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The blast also damaged shops and vehicles. Gunshots were also reported after the blast.

Police cordoned off the area and evacuated premises near the scene of the blast, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Interior Minister Efkan Ala held a meeting minutes after the explosion to take stock of the security situation.

'Fight against terrorists will continue'

Hours after the deadly attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the victims of yesterday's blast in a hospital in Istanbul, later telling media that the fight against terrorism would continue.

Strongly condemning the attack, President Erdogan sent condolences to the families of the victims as well as the nation.

"This cannot be forgiven … they are going to pay for this," he said.

Erdogan said terrorists do not distinguish between the police, soldiers and civilians, meaning that it's impossible to know where terror will strike and "we should be ready for such attacks."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us