At least three people have been killed after the police headquarters in the Midyat district of Turkey's southeastern Mardin province was targeted in a terror attack.

The building was badly damaged after a car bomb exploded near its entrance at approximately 08:20 a.m. GMT.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that three people including one police officer and two civilians have died, while around 30 were wounded in the attack. Ambulances rushed to the scene to attend to the injured.

Speaking after the funeral service for police officers killed in another terror attack in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Turkish PM blamed the PKK terrorist group for the attack in Mardin. The PKK regularly carries out car bomb attacks on police and security forces.

Eleven people were killed on Tuesday after a car bomb targeted a bus full of police officers in Istanbul's Vezneciler district.

No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack, which was the fourth in Istanbul in the past 12 months.