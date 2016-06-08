Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday that the third and final test of the tour of Australia will be a day-night fixture at Adelaide Oval, starting on November 24.

The Proteas had been reluctant to be involved in a day-night match having never played with a pink ball, but with two warm-up matches under lights planned for the October-November tour, CSA said they were now willing to play the fixture.

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said in a statement, "Following careful consideration and engagement with all our test players, and acknowledging the need to exploit the potential of playing day-night test match cricket, I am pleased to announce that we have agreed with Cricket Australia to proceed with this fixture."

South Africa captain AB de Villiers added that the major concern for the players was having adequate preparation with a pink ball.

"We were never against this exciting concept but only wanted to give ourselves the best opportunity of competing in conditions that will be new and foreign to us. This will be the first time that our players in the test squad will play pink ball test match cricket in front of such a large crowd and to be part of this novel concept will no doubt be a landmark moment in all of our careers."

The first day-night test was played between Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide last year and drew 124,000 spectators despite only lasting three days.

West Indies Tri Series Latest

Meanwhile in the West Indies, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada led a dazzling bowling attack that lifted the Proteas to a 47-run win over Australia in the West Indies Tri Series on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and making 189/9 off their 50 overs, South African bowlers had a field day on a low, slow turning pitch at Providence Stadium in Georgetown as Australia were bowled all out for 142 off 34.2 overs.

The Aussies lost David Warner early in the start for 1 after he was beaten by the pace of Wayne Parnell and trapped leg before wicket.

South Africa were rewarded for playing three specialist spinners but it was 21-year-old Rabada who led the way, using his genuine pace to claim 3/13 from seven overs.

He was backed by Parnell's 2/23, while spinners Imran Tahir's 2/39, Aaron Phangiso's 2/26 and debutant Tabraiz Shamsi's 1/36 collected the other five wickets.

Middle-order batsman Farhaan Behardien did well with the bat as he scored 62 off 82 balls, which made him the Man of the Match.

Captain AB de Villiers said his display had given the side momentum.

"I thought we had a fantastic game today. That innings that Behardien played got a bit of momentum on our side and then we started bowling really well with the two seamers and then the spinners did a fantastic job."

The only sour note for South Africa was the news that Rilee Rossouw incurred a suspected dislocated shoulder when he landed on the boundary rope diving to prevent a four.

Australia Innings

Opening batsman Aaron Finch was the only Australian to offer significant resistance, compiling 72 off 103 balls before being caught at extra cover off Phangiso, the ninth wicket to fall.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 2/20.

Australian captain Steve Smith lamented his team's inability to adapt to the conditions.

"We've got to adapt better on wickets like this that are a bit slower and take a bit of spin," he said.

The result leaves the series delicately balanced with all three teams – South Africa, Australia and West Indies – on one win and one loss at the end of the Georgetown segment of the tournament, which now moves to the Caribbean island of St Kitts for the next three matches.

South Africa and Australia have five points, after each picking up a bonus point, while West Indies have four.

