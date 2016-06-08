Two days before the Euro 2016 football championship starts, the French Interior Ministry has launched a mobile application to alert users of terrorist attacks.

The app, dubbed SAIP, notifies users of attacks close to their locations or any suspicious activity.

Users can also request alerts for up to eight geographic areas, including individual districts in the capital.

The football tournament begins on June 10 and will run until July 10.

Ukraine on Monday said it had arrested a suspected far-right French terrorist who had a huge arsenal of weapons and was allegedly plotting an attack during Euro 2016.

Britain's foreign office this week warned that the Euro 2016 is at risk of terrorism, pointing out that stadiums, transport hubs and fan zones "represent potential targets for terrorist attacks."

Last week, the US made a similar warning to its citizens, saying not only French stadiums hosting matches but also crowded gathering points for fans might be targeted.

The terrorism risk only adds to France's ongoing multidimensional crisis, as the country is already in chaos due to nationwide labour union strikes against law reforms and deadly floods that have swept over the country.

The strikes have led to fuel shortages, and disrupted train schedules, forcing the country to use its strategic oil reserves for the first time since 2010.