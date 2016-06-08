WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian strikes kill 10 in Aleppo
Forces used cluster bombs in Syria, killing and wounding many civilians.
Russian strikes kill 10 in Aleppo
Russian strikes in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2016

Russian air strikes in Aleppo, Syria killed ten civilians on Tuesday. Two of the victims were minors.

Russian warplanes struck Maaret-al-Numan, a city south of Idlib, with cluster munitions, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.

The UN deputy spokesman in February, 2016 condemned Russian strikes in Syria, saying the attacks were "blatant violations of international laws" that "are further degrading an already devastated health care system and preventing access to education in Syria."

More than 550 civilians have been killed in the last two months in Syria because of the attacks carried out by forces of the Syrian regime, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us