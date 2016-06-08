Russian air strikes in Aleppo, Syria killed ten civilians on Tuesday. Two of the victims were minors.

Russian warplanes struck Maaret-al-Numan, a city south of Idlib, with cluster munitions, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.

The UN deputy spokesman in February, 2016 condemned Russian strikes in Syria, saying the attacks were "blatant violations of international laws" that "are further degrading an already devastated health care system and preventing access to education in Syria."

More than 550 civilians have been killed in the last two months in Syria because of the attacks carried out by forces of the Syrian regime, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.