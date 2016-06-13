WORLD
World reacts to Orlando mass shooting
World leaders, politicians, artists, singers and social media users condemn shooting that left at least 49 people dead at Pulse LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
A message spelled out in candles is laid out at a vigil after a fatal shooting at an Orlando nightclub, Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Atlanta. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2016

World leaders, celebrities, community leaders and social media users have reacted to the Orlando mass shooting that left at least 49 people dead and 53 injured at an LGTB nightclub, Pulse, early on Sunday morning.

The attacker was identified as US citizen Omar Mateen, who was twice investigated and twice cleared by the FBI over suspected ties with terrorist organisations.

Reactions pour in

Speaking at the White House, US President Barack Obama said he "grieved the brutal murder, a horrific massacre, of dozens of innocent people."

"This is an especially heartbreaking day for all our friends, our fellow Americans, who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender," he said.

The Vatican's press office released a statement condemning the terror attack.

"We all hope that ways may be found, as soon as possible, to effectively identify and contrast the causes of such terrible and absurd violence which so deeply upsets the desire for peace of the American people and of the whole of humanity," the statement from the centre of the Roman Catholic Church said.

Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II also condemned the carnage.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton posted a statement on her personal Facebook account condemning the hate attack.

Bernie Sanders, who is still battling with Clinton for the Democratic nomination, also condemned the attack. Sanders took aim at the US's gun control laws.

"I've got to tell you over 25 years ago, I believed that in this country we should not be selling automatic weapons which are designed to kill people," the Vermont senator said.

"We have got to do everything we can [...] to make sure guns do not fall into the hands of people who should not have them: criminals, or people who are mentally ill. So that struggle continues."

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump tweeted on his personal Twitter account that he was praying for all the victims and their families.

He linked the terrorist act with Islam.

Republican senator for the US state of Florida,Marco Rubio, also tweeted on his personal Twitter account:

A statement from Muslim advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations read, "We condemn this monstrous attack and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those killed or injured. The Muslim community joins our fellow Americans in repudiating anyone or any group that would claim to justify or excuse such an appalling act of violence."

The Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), which is the largest and oldest Islamic umbrella organisation in North America, also condemned the shooting.

International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) Executive Director Renato Sabbadini said, "We are devastated by this tragedy, and we can't imagine the extent of the horror breaking into what had to be a night of fun for many members of our community and their allies."

The author of the musical Hamilton, singer Lin-Manuel Miranda, used his acceptance speech for the award of Best Score at the Tony Awards 2016 to address the mass killings in Orlando. saying "senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
