Paula Abdul gets vomited on by show contestant
A talented young dancer let's her excitement out on 'So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation.'
Tahani Anderson vomits on Paula Abdul's arm during talent show 'So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation'. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2016

"So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation" judge Paula Abdul got vomited on by a 12-year-old contestant on the TV talent show after hugging the nervous dancer a little too tight:

Tahani Anderson impressed the crowd and judges with her dance moves to Beyoncé's "Countdown" and was instantly voted into the show's next round by judges Jason Derulo, Nigel Lythgoe and Abdul.

The young dancer didn't just thank her judges on stage, she ran over to them for hugs.

At first, everything seemed fine when she gave Lythgoe a hug, but things took an unexpected turn when it was Abdul's turn.

Abdul squeezed Anderson just a little too tight and the little dancer vomited on the floor and on Abdul's arm.

The child apologised and managed to stay calm.

Abdul also kept her professionalism, laughed it off and even cracked a joke, "I've never had anyone just vomit on me like that."

Anderson didn't seemed bothered by what had happened and told the show's host Cat Deeley, "I hugged Nigel, and then I hugged Paula and she squeezed me too tight and all the happiness came out … on her jacket."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
