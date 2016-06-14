Following the deadly mass shooting in Orlando, presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump again proposed a ban on Muslim immigrants, most of whom he said "have the same thought process as the savage killer," and advised his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton to stop being "politically correct" in her immigration policy.

"That is the choice I put before the American people: a mainstream immigration policy designed to benefit America, or Hillary Clinton's radical immigration policy designed to benefit politically-correct special interests," Trump said.

"She.. repeatedly refused to even say the words ‘radical Islam.'"

He said Clinton's policies towards immigration and guns would only benefit terrorists.

"Her plan is to disarm law-abiding Americans, abolishing the 2nd amendment, and leaving only the bad guys and terrorists with guns. She wants to take away Americans' guns, then admit the very people who want to slaughter us," the real estate mogul said.

"We cannot continue to allow thousands upon thousands of people to pour into our country, many of whom have the same thought process as this savage killer."

The attacker, who killed 49 and injured 53 in a gay bar with a licensed rifle, was identified as US citizen Omar Mateen.

Trump said in a CNN interview on Monday that he could have been prevented if people in the club had guns "with the bullets flying in the opposite direction right at him... right at his head."

His answer was not very clear when asked about Mateen's legal weapon:

"Well, in this case, he was actually licensed, and — which is a sort of an amazing thing. He went out, he got licensed, he was fully licensed. So, he had the right to have a gun," he said.

"So, for all of those people that want to have people got out and get licensed, here's an example of somebody that went out — you know, went out and got licensed, and he was able to get a gun."

Twenty-nine-year-old Mateen was twice investigated and twice cleared by the FBI over suspected ties with terrorist organisations, he still managed to legally purchase a rifle that he used to commit the deadly attack.

However, Trump was convinced the main problem is US immigration policy, not guns:

"When I am elected, I will suspend immigration from areas of the world when there is a proven history of terrorism against the United States, Europe or our allies," he said.

"I will be meeting with the National Rifle Association (NRA) , which has given me their earliest endorsement in a Presidential race, to discuss how to ensure Americans have the means to protect themselves in this age of terror."