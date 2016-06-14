POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Dreams come true for Kenya's photoshop queen
Seve Gats hilariously photoshopped herself onto other people's holiday images of China and posted it on her Facebook.
Dreams come true for Kenya's photoshop queen
Dreams come true for Kenya's photoshop queen / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2016

A Kenyan woman who always dreamt of travelling to China but could not afford it, has finally got what she aways wanted - an all expenses paid trip to the Asian country.

Seve Gats, also known as Seve Kinya, became a social media sensation after she hilariously photoshopped herself onto other people's holiday images of China and posted it to Facebook.

The images got shared and eventually gained Gats popularity.

Kenyan businessman Sam Gichuru seen the images and decided to make the woman's dream come true by paying for her trip to China.

Gats arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning:

Her poorly photshopped images also caused a huge reaction on social media.

#WhereIsSeveGatsNow became a trending topic and people from around the world began tweeting terrible photoshops of Gats in different situations and locations:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us