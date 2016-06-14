A Kenyan woman who always dreamt of travelling to China but could not afford it, has finally got what she aways wanted - an all expenses paid trip to the Asian country.

Seve Gats, also known as Seve Kinya, became a social media sensation after she hilariously photoshopped herself onto other people's holiday images of China and posted it to Facebook.

The images got shared and eventually gained Gats popularity.

Kenyan businessman Sam Gichuru seen the images and decided to make the woman's dream come true by paying for her trip to China.

Gats arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning:

Her poorly photshopped images also caused a huge reaction on social media.

#WhereIsSeveGatsNow became a trending topic and people from around the world began tweeting terrible photoshops of Gats in different situations and locations: