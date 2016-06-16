WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cockpit voice recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight recovered
A cockpit voice recorder has been recovered a day after the wreckage of EgyptAir flight MS804 was found in the Mediterranean Sea.
Cockpit voice recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight recovered
Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released on May 21, 2016 by the Egyptian military. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2016

The cockpit voice recorder from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 has been found but is in a damaged state, an Egyptian committee investigating the crash said on Thursday.

In a statement, the committee said a specialist vessel owned by Mauritius-based Deep Ocean Search has, however, been able to recover the memory unit from the recorder.

"The vessel's equipment was able to salvage the part that contains the memory unit, which is considered the most important part of the recording device," the statement said.

The cockpit voice recorder, which captures conversation in the cockpit, is one of the two black boxes being searched for. There is no word on the second black box.

The statement came a day after the Egyptian government announced that the wreckage of flight MS804 has been found in the Mediterranean Sea.

The John Lethbridge, a search boat contracted by the Egyptian Government, provided the first images of the wreckage to investigators. A search team on board along with investigators will now draw a map of the wreckage's distribution spots, the committee said in a statement.

It was not immediately known which parts of the plane had been found, nor whether the two flight recorders were nearby. The recorders, one for voice and another for data, were contained in the tail of the Airbus A320.

Previously collected debris will also be handed over to the investigation committee after "standard procedures" are completed by prosecutors who are currently holding it for forensic evidence, the statement added.

EgyptAir flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean on May 19, killing all 66 people on board.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us