WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces retake Falluja city hall from DAESH
Government forces meet little resistance while taking back the main government compound in Falluja.
Iraqi forces retake Falluja city hall from DAESH
Smoke rises from clashes between Iraqi security forces and DAESH in Falluja, Iraq, June 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2016

Iraqi forces have retaken the city council building in the city of Falluja from DAESH, state television reported on Friday.

DAESH terrorists are still in control of a large part of the city where the conflict forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee.

According to a military statement, the federal police raised the Iraqi flag above the city council's building.

"The liberation of the government compound, which is the main landmark in the city, symbolises the restoration of the state's authority," federal police chief Raed Shaker Jawdat told AFP.

Falluja lies 30 miles west of Baghdad and the government lost its control in 2014, months before DAESH took control of the city of Mosul.

Government forces launched an offensive, along with the army, Shi'ite Muslim militias, Sunni tribal fighters and US-led coalition air strikes, on May 23 in order to take Falluja back.

According to AFP, the government forces met limited resistance by DAESH.

"This operation was done with little resistance from DAESH," the operation's overall commander, Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, said.

"There is a mass flight of DAESH to the west that explains this lack of resistance. There are only pockets of them left and we are hunting them down," he added.

With DAESH on the retreat, many civilians manage to run away but danger remains on their journey where in many cases civilians are killed or injured by explosions or roadside bombs.

When the operation was launched, an estimated number of 50,000 people remained in the city.

The number of civilians remaining now is not clear.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us