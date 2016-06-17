WORLD
UN says aid convoy reaches Al Waer in Syria
Food and medical supplies finally arrive in the Homs province in Syria where people have died due to lack of humanitarian aid.
UN aid convoy carrying food, medicines and other supplies arrives in Homs, Syria. / AA
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2016

A large aid convoy carrying food, medicines and several other emergency supplies has reached Al Waer area of Homs province in Syria, a UN humanitarian agency said on Friday.

The first batch of aid supplies is expected to help 37,500 people in the besieged area.

"The convoy to Al Waer was completed late last night and the team has returned safely to their base," UN humanitarian agency OCHA spokesman, Jens Laerke, said.

Around 75,000 people are expected to be assisted through a second convoy planned to arrive within the next few days, the agency said.

Laerke said another convoy by the UN will proceed to Kafr Batna area near Damascus. Problems with delivering the aid have been due to "last minute logistical complications," he added.

Earlier this month, the Syrian regime gave permission to international humanitarian agencies to carry food and medical supplies to besieged areas.

The UN World Food Programme came up with a plan to provide aid to the remaining eight restricted areas through air drop mechanisms, following approval from the regime.

A separate convoy to Afrin area in northern Aleppo had also gone ahead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
