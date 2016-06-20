WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests against education reform turn violent in Mexico
Mexican teachers are protesting against education reforms which would force them to undergo controversial performance evaluations.
Protests against education reform turn violent in Mexico
Protesters from the CNTE teachers' union clash with riot police officers during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in the town of Nochixtlan, Oaxaca City, Mexico June 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2016

Six people were killed in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca on Sunday when police clashed with thousands of protesters blocking streets in the town of Asuncion Nochixtlan.

More than 100 people including civilians and police agents were injured, while 21 people were detained.

According to the protesters the violence came after police used lethal weapons to disperse the demonstration. However, the head of Mexico's federal police, Enrique Galindo, denied the accusations.

Masked men who were not affiliated to the teachers union were behind much of the violence, shooting at officers and throwing petrol bombs at civilians, Galindo said.

"These kinds of radicalized protests generate violence," he said.

The demonstrators from the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) oppose education reforms which were introduced by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in 2013.

The reforms will require teachers to undergo performance evaluations before being placed in public schools. Those opposed to the changes say the evaluations act as a cover for mass layoffs and are not a fair measurement of teaching ability.

The protesters have been blocking streets and disrupting traffic on a major highway connecting Oaxaca to Mexico city ever since some of the union leaders were arrested.

On Friday, state-run oil company Pemex warned that there might be a shortage of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the region, if the blockages persist.

Earlier on Sunday, 120 tanker trucks operated by Pemex were escorted by police due to the highway being blocked.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us