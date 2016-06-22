WORLD
11,000 civilians killed by air strikes in Syria in 20 months
Air strikes by Russian and Syrian regime warplanes have killed 11,000 civilians including at least 4,000 children since November 2014.
Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighbourhood, Syria June 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2016

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Tuesday that it documented the deaths of 11,000 civilians including 4,000 children as a result of air strikes conducted by Russian and Syrian regime warplanes in the last 20 months.

According to the SOHR, more than 45,000 civilians were injured due to bombardments by Syrian regime and Russian fighter jets after Moscow started its military campaign in support of Bashar al Assad's regime.

At least 58,146 raids were carried out by regime warplanes and helicopters between Nov. 20, 2014 and June 20, 2016.

The SOHR reported that more than 32,217 barrel bombs were dropped on hundreds of rebel-held farms, communities, towns, villages and cities in Syria.

The SOHR also said it has documented at least 25,929 air raids which were carried out by the regime and Russian warplanes.

The bombardment also resulted in to the death of more than 7,000 DAESH terrorists and opposition fighters including those from the Al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front.

The UN's official death toll in Syria, since started in 2011, is estimated to be at least 250,000. But the Syrian Center for Policy Research released a report on Feb. 10 saying that the death toll has exceeded 470,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
