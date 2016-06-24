WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunman takes hostages in German cinema, shot dead by police
An unidentified gunman with an unknown motive has been killed after taken hostages in a cinema in western Germany.
Gunman takes hostages in German cinema, shot dead by police
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 24, 2016

A gunman on Thursday took dozens of hostages at a cinema in western Germany before being shot dead by the police.

Heavily armed police wearing helmets and body armour stormed the cinema in the western town of Viernheim, 75 kilometres south of Frankfurt. No one was injured.

"The assailant moved through the cinema complex... and appeared confused," the interior minister of Hesse state, Peter Beuth, said.

"There were hostages inside and there was a struggle (with police) until in the end he was dead."

Beuth added: "We have no information that anyone (among the cinema-goers) was injured."

Security sources quoted by German news agency DPA said there was "no link to terrorism." The shooter was described as "disturbed."

Authorities said the motive behind the attack is unknown, while the attacker is yet to be identified.

Following deadly attacks in cities including Paris, Brussels and Istanbul, the German police forces had been put on high security alert.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Germany where gun ownership is prevalent but firearm sales and storage are subject to strict regulation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us