WORLD
4 MIN READ
Erdogan meets Hamas leader as settlement talks loom large
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal meet in Istanbul amid talk that Ankara is close to patching up a six-year rift with Israel.
Erdogan meets Hamas leader as settlement talks loom large
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in Istanbul, Turkey, on Dec. 19, 2015 in this handout photo provided by the Presidential Palace. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met the leader of Palestinian group Hamas for unscheduled talks following reports that Ankara is close to agreeing a deal on normalising ties with Israel.

Erdogan received the Doha-based Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, whose group governs the Gaza Strip, at the Ottoman-era Yildiz Palace in Istanbul, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported, quoting presidential sources.

Turkish press reports have said that Israel and Turkey could hold final talks on normalising ties on Sunday, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that there was a "large possibility" the negotiations would take place by the end of this month.

Anadolu Agency said that Erdogan and Meshaal discussed how to ease the humanitarian problems of the Palestinians and how to bridge the differences between Hamas and rival Palestinian group Fatah.

The report made no reference to the Turkish-Israeli talks.

Relations between Israel and Turkey have been worsening since 2009, when then prime minister - now president - Recep Tayyip Erdogan chided Israel's then president Shimon Peres at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Ties were strained even further following the Israeli attack on the Mavi Marmara, one of the six civilian ships of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea. Nine Turkish citizens were killed when Israeli commandos opened fire on ship in a bungled raid, with a 10th activist later dying from as a result of heavy wounds.

The flotilla was set up by an international coalition called the Free Gaza Movement, which included the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and the the Turkish charity IHH. Its aim was to break Israel's naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, which was enforced in 2007 when Hamas came to power Gaza.

Two of Turkey's key conditions for normalisation -- an apology and compensation -- were largely met. But Turkey's third demand - that Israel lifts its blockade on Gaza - has not been met. For Israel, limiting Hamas activity in Turkey has been a key demand.

According to Turkey's daily Hurriyet, a compromise was reached between negotiators, with Turkey set to send aid for Palestinians via the Israeli port of Ashdod rather than sending it directly to Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us