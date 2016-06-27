POLITICS
Australia beat West Indies to claim tri-nations series
A superb bowling spell by Mitchell Marsh limited effort of West Indies to fight back
The Australian Cricket team celebrate after beating the West Indies in the final of the Ballr Cup Tri-Nations Series on 25 June,2016. Image: Australian Cricket Team. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2016

A match-winning three-wicket bowling stint by Mitchell Marsh lifted Australia to a convincing victory by 58 runs against West Indies in the final of the triangular One Day International (ODI) series in Barbados on Sunday.

Australia, who batted first after winning the toss, seemed destined to post an umimpressive target until wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, batting at number seven, rattled off an unbeaten 57 off 52 balls.

He finished his stint at the crease in style with a towering six off the final ball as the visitors scored 270/9 from their allotted 50 overs.

The Windies, who beat South Africa to reach the finals, made a breezy start in reply.

Openers Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher put on a quick 49, with Charles scoring the lion's share of the runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

But the floodgates opened after Fletcher, who scored only 9 runs, was caught at slip off paceman Josh Hazlewood.

Then medium-pacer Marsh collected three quick wickets to turn the match decisively and inexorably in Australia's direction.

Marsh dismissed Darren Bravo (6) and Marlon Samuels (6) cheaply, before trapping Charles (45) plum leg-before-wicket to leave the Windies staggering at 72 for four.

Marsh finished with 3/32 off 10 miserly overs, while Hazlewood (5/50) mopped up the tail as the home team were all out for 212 after 48.4 overs.

"I haven't really taken a wicket all series, so it was nice to get a few tonight," all-rounder Marsh, who also made 32 with the bat, said in an on-field interview.

The result cements Australia's number one ODI ranking, while eighth-ranked West Indies might take some consolation from reaching the final ahead of South Africa, the other team in the 10-match series.

"We scrapped incredibly well today," said Australian captain Steve Smith.

"We were in a bit of trouble at one point and I thought Matthew Wade and the tail did an incredible job to get to 270."

Hazlewood, meanwhile, was named man of the series for his 11-wicket haul, and he said there was no secret to his success.

"I keep it pretty simple. Run in and hit a length and get a little bit of movement each way. I don't try to complicate it too much."

Next up for West Indies is a four-test home series against India starting on July 21, while Australia start a three-test series in Sri Lanka on July 26.

SOURCE:TRT World
