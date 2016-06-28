Five people were killed and many were left wounded when eight suicide bombers attacked a village in Lebanon on Monday, in the latest spillover of violence of the five-year old Syrian war into Lebanon.

Security sources in Lebanon claim DAESH is behind the bombings in the village of Qaa on Lebanon's border with Syria. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least four suicide bombers bombers struck the village around dawn, killing five people, all of them civilians, the Lebanese army said.

"The first attacker knocked on one of the homes in the village, but after the resident became suspicious, he blew himself up," a military source told AFP.

The other three detonated their bombs one after the other as people arrived at the scene. The Lebanese army said four soldiers were among those who were injured.

A second wave of attacks which involved at least four bombers took place at night, as residents were preparing the funerals of those who were killed earlier in the day.

Two of the four bombers blew themselves up outside a church, security sources said. Medics say no one was killed but 15 people were injured.

Qaa is one of several border posts separating Lebanon and Syria and is predominantly Christian although one district, Masharia Al-Qaa, is home to Sunni Muslims.

The attacks came just hours after DAESH claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in which seven soldiers were killed on Jordan's border with Syria.

The head of the Qaa local council advised people to not leave their homes, and to also shoot anyone who appeared to be suspicious.

The provincial governor has placed a curfew on Syrian refugees in the area.

Lebanese security services have been on high alert for militant attacks in recent weeks because DAESH had urged its followers to carry out attacks during the month of Ramadan.