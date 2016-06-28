Leaders from around the world have condemned the horrific attacks that hit Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, in Turkey, killing at least 42 people and wounding 147 others.

The White House:

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stephane Dion:

Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland:

German Foreign Minister, Frank Walter Steinmeier:

French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Marc Ayrault, also tweeted, in French, "After the horrific attacks at Ataturk Airport, Istanbul consulate and Ankara embassy are mobilised."

President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili:

Austria's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration, Sebastian Kurz:

Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel:

President of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaite:

Albania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati:

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs: