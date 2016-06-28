WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in simultaneous bomb attacks in Yemen
DAESH terror group claims responsibility for the attacks which targeted Yemeni government troops in the city of Mukalla.
Dozens killed in simultaneous bomb attacks in Yemen
Police tape cordons off the site of a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen, June 30, 2015. / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2016

Three simultaneous bomb attacks have killed at least 42 people and injured more than 24 others in Yemen's southern port city of Mukalla on Monday.

Mukalla is the capital of Hadhramaut province and an important shipping hub. It was recaptured from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) by Yemeni government troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition in last April.

According to medics, the bombings targeted security checkpoints at sunset just as Yemeni government troops during were about to break their fast.

DAESH claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement released on its online news agency Amaq.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, the terrorists claimed that they have killed over 50 people in eight suicide bombings in the city. However, TRT World has not been able to independently confirm this claim.

The first attack occurred when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up after asking soldiers if he could eat with them.

The second explosion came from a bomb-laden car at an army base and the last one was an improvised explosive device that went off as soldiers were preparing to eat.

DAESH has gained ground in the country's southern and southeastern regions due to the ongoing civil war that has killed more than 6,400 people and displaced 2.8 million others in almost two years of fighting.

Last month, 40 army recruits were killed in the southern port city of Aden, in two suicide bomb attacks claimed by the group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us