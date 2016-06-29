In the wake of the latest terror attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, TRTWorld lists the 5 most deadliest airport attacks to have taken place around the world in the past 5 years.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Turkey

The terrorist attack on the Istanbul Ataturk Airport has been the bloodiest.

On June 28, 2016, three armed suicide bombers opened fire and blew themselves up at Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey, killing 42 people and injuring another 239.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the attack could be linked to the DAESH terrorist group but no one has claimed responsibility thus far.

Jinnah International Airport, Pakistan

Pakistan witnessed its deadliest airport attack in which 38 people were killed, including 10 terrorists. Heavily-armed terrorists disguised as police guards stormed the old terminal of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, on June 8, 2014.

Rockets, guns and suicide vests were used in the attack that began late Sunday night and raged till dawn when the military officials said all the 10 terrorists had died.

Later, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, terming it a revenge for the killing of their chief Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone attack.

Domodedovo International Airport, Russia

On January 24, 2011, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the international arrivals hall of the Domodedovo International Airport, Moscow killing 37 people and injuring 172. The airport, 40km southeast of the city centre, is the busiest airport in the country and serves Russia's capital.

A Moscow Region court sentenced three men, in connection with the terrorist organization called the Caucasus Emirate and were linked to the airport attack, to life in prison and a fourth man to 10 years for their role in the suicide bombing.

Brussels Airport, Belguim

Three coordinated nail bombings occurred in Belgium on the morning of 22 March 2016. Two explosions took place at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem and one at Maalbeek metro station in Brussels. 17 people were killed and 81 people were injured in the Airport bombings.

Bacha Khan Airport, Pakistan

Four civilians were killed and 30 others injured in a rocket attack targeting Bacha Khan Airport in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar on December 15, 2012. The five attackers blew up an explosive-laden car outside the wall surrounding the airport.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorists were later killed by security forces.