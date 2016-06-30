WORLD
4 MIN READ
Oscars organisers move to diversify voting board
Invite new members from different ethnic backgrounds to academy's voting board after facing outcry over lack of diversity.
Oscars organisers move to diversify voting board
Oscar organisers move to diversify voting board. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2016

The organisers of the Oscars said on Wednesday that they have invited almost 700 new members to the movie award's voting board, with the focus being placed on female and minority talent. The move comes after the academy received a strong backlash over a lack of diversity on its voting board.

Among the 683 potential new members who have been invited are actors Idris Elba, America Ferrera, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Eva Mendes and this year's Best Actress Oscar winner Brie Larson, the academy said in a statement.

Forty-six per cent of those invited are females, while 41 per cent are people of colour aged 24 to 91, said the organisation, whose members include directors, producers, cinematographers and composers.

"This class continues our long-term commitment to welcoming extraordinary talent reflective of those working in film today," Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in the statement.

"We encourage the larger creative community to open its doors wider, and create opportunities for anyone interested in working in this incredible and storied industry."

Only white actors were nominated in acting categories for two years in a row, which sparked criticism on social media under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. Oscars host Chris Rock famously provided commentary on the lack of diversity in the academy during the awards show this year, which was boycotted by director Spike Lee and actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

The academy mainly consists of white, older males in the film industry, and this has long been seen as a barrier to racial and gender equality at the Oscars.

In a bid to resolve this matter, the organisation has announced an affirmative action program with the aim of doubling female and minority membership by 2020. This plans to increase the number of female members in the academy to 27 per cent this year from 25 per cent last year, while the number of coloured people on the voting body will rise to 11 per cent, up from 8 per cent in 2015.

If all of the 683 invitees join the board, the academy would have a total of 7,789 members, it added.

Under new membership rules, the academy has stripped some older members of voting privileges in a move aimed at diversification.

Lifetime voting rights would only be given to academy members who remain active in the film industry for over three 10-year terms, or have won or been nominated for an Oscar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us