Following the deadly terror attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Tuesday night, people all over the world are showing solidarity with Turkey.

Several countries lowered their national flags to half-mast to mourn the terrorist attack. All flags of fellow NATO member countries were also flown at half mast at the alliance's headquarters.

Symbolic structures and monuments in several major cities worldwide, such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, were lit up in red and white – the colours of the Turkish flag.

The Herald Sun, a daily based in Melbourne, Australia, reported that in the city "prominent buildings such as Parliament House, the Arts Centre Spire and the State Library are all glowing with the colours of the Turkish flag in memory of those 41 innocent lives lost and over 200 hurt during the triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's international airport."

Australian Premier Daniel Andrews said, "The decision to stream red and white light across Melbourne's iconic structures was a symbol of solidarity with the grieving people of Turkey."

US President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States has offered all available assistance to its ally Turkey and pledged to work with Ankara to fight terrorism.

"We're still learning all the facts, but we know this is part of our broader shared fight against terrorist networks," Obama said at a news conference at a North American summit in Ottawa.

To commemorate the victims of the attack, New York's famed Empire State Building will go dark on Wednesday night.

It has become a ritual to darken the building's lights following every high-profile terrorist attack, such as those which took place in Paris, Brussels and the mass shootings at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

School children in Agartala, India, also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted, "Strongly condemn attacks in Istanbul; India reiterates solidarity with Turkey in this difficult hour."

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also condemned the terrorist attack in Istanbul, with the Foreign Office issuing a statement saying, "Pakistan stands in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey in fight against terrorism."

Javid Faisal, deputy spokesperson of the Office of the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, tweeted, "Afghanistan stands in solidarity with Turkey. We share the same pain."

Japanese Foreign Press Secretary Yasuhisa Kawamura added to the above sentiments by saying, "Japan would like to express its strong solidarity with the Turkish Government and the Turkish people."

Prior to this wave of international support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called on the world to take a decisive stance against terrorism following the latest bombings.