TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
World's 4th longest suspension bridge opens in Turkey
The 2,682-meter long Osmangazi Bridge is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world & the second longest in Europe.
World's 4th longest suspension bridge opens in Turkey
The 2,682-meter long Osmangazi Bridge is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world &amp; the second longest in Europe. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2016

A landmark road bridge over the Marmara Sea opened to traffic in Turkey on Thursday.

Osmangazi Bridge, a 2,682-meter long structure, is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world and the second longest in Europe.

The $1.3 billion bridge is named after Osman Gazi, the founder and first sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

The bridge aims to drastically cut travel time between Istanbul and the country's western provinces.

The construction of the quake-resistant bridge began in 2010.

It was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Erdogan and Yildirim have for years championed expanding the country's airport and road facilities in order to achieve better connectivity between provinces.

The bridge lies in the southern shore of the Marmara Sea along the route of the new six-lane Istanbul-Izmir Highway Project, which cost around $6.3 billion.

The 421-kilometer long highway will cut the average journey time between Izmir and Istanbul from 10 hours to approximately four hours.

The new bridge and highway will also mean that the drive-time between the country's second busiest Sabiha Airport and the eastern province of the Bursa Province would be less than an hour.

The highway project is being built through a public-private partnership and is the first road project in the country to be procured under the Build-Operate-Transfer model.

New Record

Turkey's superstar professional motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu, set a new record at the inauguration ceremony.

He reached 400 kilometers per hour on his sports bike on the bridge.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us