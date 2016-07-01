British Justice Secretary Michael Gove gave a speech on Friday announcing his bid to run for prime minister and laid out his future plans if he becomes the new leader of the Conservative party.

Johnson, who lead the "Leave" movement during the UK's EU membership referendum, surprised the public as he was considered one of the favored ones to succeed Cameron, and decided to pull out from the race.

Gove admitted that he is not charismatic but promised to bring significant change after the country leaves the European Union.

"Whatever charisma is, I don't have it," Gove said and added: "The country voted for no more politics as usual, no more business as usual, and that is why I'm standing, as the candidate for change."

Thus, he said that we will not stick to the plan and Britain's divorce with the EU will not take place right away.

"We need to have some preliminary conversations... We will do it when we're good and ready."

After Johnson walked away from the race, Theresa May, a British Conservative Party politician, is believed to be the frontrunner in becoming the UK's next Prime Minister.

Nominations for leading the Conservative party closed on Thursday and the winner will be announced on September 9.

May who was on the "Remain" side previously encouraged voters to keep the country in the 28-state block but vowed to respect the people's final decision.

During a speech on Thursday, she said "Brexit means Brexit".

"The campaign was fought, the vote was held, turnout was high and the public gave their verdict," she said.

Britain will leave the European Union after it triggers Article 50 of the European Union's 2007 Lisbon Treaty, through which UK will begin negotiations lasting up to two years.