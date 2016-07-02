With the quarter-finals of the Euro 2016 underway there was alot of action on and off the field including small incidents of fan violence, great goals, missed penalties and acrobatic saves.

Here is a list of the best moments to have taken place in the tournament so far:

Goal by France's Payet in opening match

France's Dimitri Payet scored a scorcher from outside the box in the opening match of the tournament against Romania to secure a victory, in the penultimate minute of the official time, for the hosts at a time the match was tied at one a piece.

An Icelandic dream

The smallest country in the tournament, Iceland has had a dream run in the tournament by advancing to the quarterfinals and managing to draw 1-1 against Portugal, prompting Christiano Ronaldo to make the 'small mentality' jibe.

Later in the round of 16, Iceland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when the underdog stunned England 2-1 on June 27 dumping the Brits out of the tournament.

Spain's defeat against Croatia

Although Spain and Croatia advanced to the group of 16, only to be eliminated by Italy and Portugal respectively, the clash between the two teams in the group stages produced one of the best moments when the Croats emerged victorious against the defending champions.

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos missed an opportunity for Spain to avoid defeat when he missed a penalty.

Irish fans

Ireland and Northern Ireland lost to France and Wales respectively in the round of 16.During the group stages Ireland did manage to pull an upset victory over Italy.

But it was the fans from both Irish teams who won praise from all sides for their joyful and friendly behaviour during the tournament with videos of the fans going viral showing them either helping out the locals or supporting other countries and their stars.

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo's office announced that the Ireland and Northern Ireland fans will receive an honorary medal from the city of Paris for their exemplary behaviour during Euro 2016.

Ronaldo returns to form

Christiano Ronaldo had been facing a lot of flak from critics for not having scored in the initial matches. But his lacklustre performance was redeemed by a return to goal-scoring form with a fantastic back heel flick goal.

The goal not only rescued Portugal from heading home but made the Real Madrid star the first player to score in four editions of the Euro tournament.

Other honourable mentions

With the final stages of the tournament still underway, the race for the Golden Boot is wide open. Apart from CR7, his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale of Wales and France's Antoine Griezmann have scored three goals each.

Meanwhile, France's Dimitri Payet, Mario Gomez of Germany and Italian Graziano Pelle have scored two goals for their countries.

There have also been some spectacular saves in the tournament, with Thibaut Courtois keeping Belgium in the game against Italy and Petr Cech doing a similar job for Czech Republic against Spain.

Yet the best save wasn't from a goalkeeper, but Germany defender Jerome Boateng with his acrobatic goal-line clearance as he fell backward into the net against Ukraine.

Peter Cech of the Czech Republic conceded four goals in the tournament taking his total tally to 21 goals in the European Championship which is the most of any goalkeeper in the tournament's history.