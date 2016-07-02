WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia to introduce e-bracelets for pilgrims to Mecca
The kingdom will be taking its part in a safety drive, a year after the annual Islamic rite suffered its deadliest disaster in a generation.
Saudi Arabia to introduce e-bracelets for pilgrims to Mecca
Muslims pray and gather around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2016

Saudi Arabia will introduce electronic identification bracelets for all pilgrims to Mecca starting this year, Saudi media stated.

Mecca will be taking its part in a safety drive, a year after the annual Islamic rite suffered its deadliest disaster in a generation.

Last year, in September, over 2,400 people died in a crush when thousands of pilgrims converged on a walkway intersection near the Muslim holy city of Mecca. It was the highest loss of life at the annual pilgrimage since 1990.

That death toll is based on figures of fatalities provided by countries who repatriated the bodies of their citizens, but Saudi Arabia had put the official death toll at just over 750.

Containing personal and medical information, the bracelets will help authorities provide care and identify people, the official Saudi Press Agency SPA said.

Water-resistant and connected to GPS, the devices will also instruct worshippers on timings of prayers and a multi-lingual help desk to guide especially non-Arabic speaking pilgrims around the various rituals of the annual Islamic event.

Saudi Arabia oversees the annual pilgrimage to Mecca by more than two million Muslims from around the world.

The hajj, the world's largest annual gathering of Muslims, has witnessed numerous deadly stampedes, fires and riots in the past with authorities having only limited ability to control the masses.

Nearly a thousand new surveillance cameras were installed this month at Mecca's Grand Mosque and linked to control rooms staffed by special forces monitoring pilgrim movements for the event scheduled for August, Saudi newspapers reported.

Safety during the pilgrimage is also at the heart of a dispute with the kingdom's regional arch-rival, Iran, which lost 400 of its citizens to last year's stampede.

The two countries have failed to strike a deal for Iranian pilgrims to attend this year's hajj, given their lack of diplomatic relations. Iran's leadership said in May it remained "very concerned" for the safety of Iranian pilgrims.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us