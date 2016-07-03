POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Germany to go to Euro semis after beating Italy on penalties
Germany defeated Italy 6-5 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 in extra time, enabling the team to progress to the Euro semifinals.
Germany to go to Euro semis after beating Italy on penalties
Fans of Germany react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Germany and Italy in France at a public screening of the match in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2016

Germany defeated old rivals Italy 6-5 in a penalty shootout at Euro 2016 with a winning spot kick from Jonas Hector after the game finished 1-1 following extra time on Saturday to reach the semi-finals.

They will now face the winners of the other quarter-final between hosts France and Iceland, who play on Sunday.

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, who had experienced a quiet tournament so far, was in the right place to open the scroring in the 65th minute when he turned in Jonas Hector's cutback after good work from Mario Gomez down the left.

The Italians, however, levelled with a 78th minute penalty from Leonardo Bonucci after Jerome Boateng handled the ball.

Germany, who had not conceded a goal in their previous four tournament matches here, took their time to get going against a well-oiled defence with Thomas Mueller having their best chance before Ozil broke the deadlock after more than an hour.

Bonucci gave Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer no chance 13 minutes later with a well-placed penalty as Italy, who eliminated holders Spain in the last 16, refused to buckle and sent the game into extra-time and a penalty shootout.

Penalty shootout

The eventful shootout, with seven players failing to convert their kicks, left pundits dismayed with some saying it was the worst set of penalties ever seen at a major finals.

"I can still speak," said breathless Germany keeper Manuel Neuer, who saved two spot kicks as the world champions won 6-5 on penalties after a dull 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

"Well we have finally succeeded against Italy and now we've done it in a knockout game. It was real drama. I have never seen anything like it before. As a goalkeeper it is something I will always remember."

Mats Hummels, who scored in the shootout, said the game had been intense with Germany sitting too far back after they opened the scoring through Mesut Ozil in the 65th minute.

"After 1-0 we had thought we could have won it but for a short amount of time we lost our security," he said. "We were always afraid one situation could change the match."

That was the case as Jerome Boateng handled and Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scored from the spot to level in the 78th.

Italy disappointed

Italy coach Antonio Conte said he was disappointed to go out despite his defensively-minded team showing little adventure in the final third of the pitch during the match.

"The lads gave everything. We had a very strong team. I can't find the words. We were beaten by Germany on penalties and that hurts," he said.

"I regret that we didn't make the penalties. Everyone fought hard, everyone. I don't think we could have done any more. We gave everything we had."

However, the game will probably be remembered for some of the poorest spot kicks ever taken in a shootout.

"Some of those penalties were the worst I've ever seen, and the run ups, what were they about?," said former England striker Alan Shearer.

Former France captain Thierry Henry was particularly scathing about Italy's Graziano Pelle, who told the keeper he was going to dink the ball and missed the target altogether.

"Obviously I'm happy about this," said relieved Germany coach Joachim Loew. "The tournament isn't over. It's going to continue for us now.

"We've practised penalties a lot. It's tough on the nerves to run from midfield to take the shots. The youngsters really did a great job for us tonight [on the penalties]," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us